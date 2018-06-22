Maidenhead Golf Club members to vote on moving course to Fifield

A new golf course could be developed on land off the A308 at Fifield if a club’s members approve the plans.

Maidenhead Golf Club (MGC) is in advanced negotiations with waste management company Biffa over its former landfill site in Fifield Road.

MGC’s chairman, Brian McGinley, intends to move the club there and develop a new 18-hole course if its roughly 650 members back the idea next week.

It is leaving its current site in Shoppenhangers Lane because it has agreed to surrender its lease to the council for a minimum of £12m. The Royal Borough plans to build a new housing estate there.

The new site is necessary because of the continued interest in golfing in Maidenhead and the new site would provide a ‘top-end course’, Mr McGinley said.

“We are an active club,” he added, noting that an extra 40 members joined last year.

It would be based on land boxed between Fifield Road, the A308 and Holyport.

As currently planned, the course will encompass 183 acres and include a 150-capacity car park. Access would still be from Fifield Road.

Landscaping and infilling will require work at the site, but the club’s chairman of the working group for finding a new course location, Merv Foulds, said: “We will work with the local residents and Bray council and the Borough to ensure that we minimise the disruption, particularly during the development phase.”

But MGC member and Bray Parish councillor for Oakley Green and Fifield, Chris Yates, said: “I think it is a ludicrous idea.”

He said the plans would be contingent on gaining planning permission and the Borough Local Plan being approved.

He also pointed to the amount of work that would be needed to landscape the course and flooding issues in Fifield.

“The whole question is, ‘what is a suitable site?’ and more research needs to be done,” Cllr Yates said.

Before work begins on the site, however, members must vote to move there. MGC’s golfers could decide to walk away with the money, instead of investing it in a new course, and join a new club nearby, ending MGC’s 122-year existence.

They will meet at the Holiday Inn, down the road from the golf course, on Tuesday, June 26. The meeting is not public.

The plans are also due to be discussed a day earlier at Bray Parish Council.