Primary school pupils enjoy end-of-term treat thanks to Rotary

Year six pupils from two primary schools enjoyed an end-of-term treat last week.

The 61 youngsters from Riverside and Larchfield Schools were taken on a trip to Thorpe Park on Wednesday to mark the end of their time at junior school.

The day out was funded by Maidenhead’s Rotary clubs with some support from Kids Out, a charity which funds day trips for children.

A Rotary spokesman said: “All the pupils were very excited and expressed their gratitude to the Rotarians who accompanied the party.

“Rotary was really impressed by the ‘magnificent seven’ teachers who made sure that the day was a real success.”

He added: “Everyone had a great time, taking in as many rides as possible. The children returned to the coach, tired and somewhat wet, but very happy to have spent such a fun day with their friends.”