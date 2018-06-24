SITE INDEX

    Pets Corner: Kenny and Kevin at Maidenhead Cat Rescue

    Staff reporter

    Kenny, pictured, and Kevin, two fun-loving young tabby cats are looking for the perfect home together where they can play both indoors and outside.

    Now nine months old and fully grown, they have been in the care of Maidenhead Cat Rescue since they were tiny kittens. They need a home without dogs or very young children as they are very playful and would love an owner who has time to spend with them.

    Kenny and Kevin have been neutered and have had all their vaccinations, flea and worm treatments and are microchipped.

    Please give Maidenhead Cat Rescue a call on 01628 620909 or email us maidenhead.cats@hotmail. co.uk

