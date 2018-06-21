Physiotherapist 'humbled' by NHS Windrush 70 award

A physiotherapist has been ‘humbled’ after winning an NHS award recognising the work of black and minority ethnic (BME) staff members in the health system.

Kashmira Sangle, 38, is also the lead clinician at the East Berkshire Specialist Mobility Service, where she helps disabled adults and children.

She has been recognised at the NHS Windrush 70 awards, where she received the award for ‘clinical excellence for allied health professionals’.

‘Allied health professionals’ includes chiropodists, physiotherapists and radiographers.

The mum-of-two was recognised with the other winners at a ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday, June 12, with about 600 people in attendance.

The speaker who announced the award described Kashmira as a ‘stand-out’ nominee.

“My reaction was, ‘she is not talking about me’,” Kashmira said.

“And then they announced my name – my name was on large screens.

“After that, everything was a blur.

“I was more humbled by it, and gratitude is the emotion that was with me.”

Kashmira, who lives with her husband, 42-year-old Nivrutti Andhale, was recognised for her work in improving wheelchair provision.

The public, patients and staff nominate contenders.

Kashmira said: “They nominated me for my work with disabled patients. It is not just day-to-day work in the clinic.

“I think what I was nominated for was the hard work I put in for improving the wheelchair service.”

Her job is to help severely disabled people of all ages.

“I see patients from about 18 months to end of life,” Kashmira said.

“Their lives are quite difficult, as you can imagine.”

But ‘despite everything’, the patients are often ‘quite happy’.

“I have learned a lot from them,” she added.

Kashmira arrived in the UK from India 15 years ago after gaining her medical qualifications.

She volunteered with the Multiple Sclerosis Society before beginning work in disability services.

The NHS Windrush 70 awards were held ahead of the health service’s 70th birthday on Thursday,

July 5. It is named after the cruise liner Empire Windrush, which arrived in the UK with passengers from the West Indies 70 years ago on Friday.

Many of the passengers went on to work in the new NHS.