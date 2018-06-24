Prime Minister in attendance for cherry orchard handover

The wildflowers and orchards made for an impressive sight as the Prime Minister attended the handover of a wildlife reserve to a parish council on Friday.

The new reserve, off Cherry Garden Lane, is called the Cherry Orchard after the Cherry family, landowners whose links with the area go back hundreds of years.

Twenty two new cherry trees have also been planted.

The land was donated to White Waltham Parish Council by Hicks Developments, which is building houses nearby. It also provided £10,000 for its upkeep.

Parish councillor Lynn Penfold said: “I was delighted she could come because I know how busy she is.

“It was lovely to see her again and she backs everything locally.

“I hope it shows her commitment to wildlife in the UK after Brexit.”