Boyn Grove marks Learning Disability Week

Mencap’s Learning Disability Week was marked during afternoon activities at Boyn Grove Resource Centre on Wednesday.

This year there is a focus on health, in particular the Mencap ‘Treat me well’ campaign to transform how the NHS treats people with a learning disability in hospital.

Sheila Shoebridge, a senior personal organiser at Boyn Grove, said: “When people with a learning disability go into hospital they need time to explain themselves and nurses and doctors don’t have that time.”

To help users communicate their needs when they find themselves in a doctor’s surgery, dentists or a hospital, the centre ran workshops led by clinicians at Berkshire Healthcare and a RBWM Learning and Development Officer, Viv Crump.

Users learned how to bandage burns and scalds, about calling for help if they need it and maintaining good dental hygiene.

Everyone who attended the afternoon activities received a goody bag donated by E Sargeant & Son funeral directors to promote health and wellbeing.