Family 'left with nothing' after Woodlands Park home fire

A brave mechanic has described how he saved the life of his partner and her one-year-old son after waking up on Saturday night to a fire at her home.

Peter Palmer, 18, had been staying with his partner Stephanie Little, 26, at her mobile home in Heywood Gardens, Woodlands Park.

The couple had put her one-year-old son, Connor, to bed at about 8pm before watching a film and then falling asleep on the couch.

Peter said: “It was the flickering sound and the heat of the fire that woke me up, so I woke my partner up and shouted, ‘Get out – the house is on fire’.

“She froze so I grabbed her and carried her to the front door and told her to stay there while I went back and grabbed the baby.

“The whole living room was lit up in orange.

“Then I ran back through the house to get the keys to unlock the door so we could escape.

“I could hear the front windows pop. Luckily I got them out before the ceiling had collapsed.”

Peter even went back in to save his Staffordshire bull terrier Molly before the emergency services arrived.

Firefighters from Maidenhead and Slough were called to the scene at about 11.40pm.

It took firefighters wearing breathing apparatus until about 3.30am to tackle the blaze.

It is thought the fire was started from outside but the cause has not yet been confirmed.

Stephanie also has two other children, Leah, seven, and Lacey, three, who were staying with their aunt at the time of the fire.

Peter said: “The whole family is left homeless with nothing.

“The kids’ possessions are all smoked out and damaged by water. Some are even burnt and melted to the point you can’t even tell what they were. All their photos, their memories, there’s nothing left.

“They had been saving for Connor’s second birthday on Saturday as well, but now that’s all gone.”

The family are now staying with relatives but will move into temporary accommodation provided by Housing Solutions on Monday.

Peter added: “I really appreciate everything everyone is doing for us at the moment.”

A GoFundMe page for the family has raised £120 so far.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit https://www.gofundme.com/tragichousefire2018

UPDATE 21/06/18:

Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is treating the incident as arson and an investigation is ongoing.

A 35-year-old man from Maidenhead has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson and has since been bailed.