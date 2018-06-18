Coroner rules out neglect at inquest into death of Wexham Park heart patient

A coroner has said that doctors at Wexham Park Hospital did not neglect an 83-year-old man from Maidenhead who died after a temporary pacing wire pierced his heart.

Sydney Pendle, from North Town Moor, Maidenhead was taken to Wexham Park Hospital on December 15 last year after experiencing chest pain and a slow heart rate.

The inquest, held at Reading Town Hall on Thursday, June 14, heard how tests showed that Mr Pendle was experiencing a heart blockage.

Plans were put in place for for an angeogram — a test for people with heart conditions — and the potential fitting of a permanent pacemaker.

The inquest heard how doctors decided the angeogram could wait until the next day as he was deemed in a stable enough condition and that such procedures are only carried out a night when absolutely necessary.

Mr Pendle experienced a rapidly rising heart rate at about 1am the following morning, which can happen as a biological response to a slow heart.

This happened as Mr Pendle sat up in his hospital bed, causing him to black out and fall to the floor, bruising his head and face.

After another increase in heart rate at 6.30am, doctors decided to fit a temporary pacing wire, to stabilise him.

A subsequent angeogram showed that Mr Pendle had severe cardiac disease.

After doctor’s performed an angioplasty — a procedure used to widen narrowed coronary arteries — it was discovered the temporary pacing wire had perforated the right ventricle of his heart.

This caused blood and fluid to leak into the sack surrounding the heart, increasing pressure around it.

At the inquest, consultant interventional cardiologist Dr Lokpal Bhatia, said the wire migrated to the heart, hours after fitting it, which he said is an uncommon risk of the procedure.

He said having fitted over 100 pacing wires during his career, this was the first time this has happened.

The inquest heard how his heart was easier to pierce as it had deteriorated due to lack of oxygen and that the blood thinning drugs required for an angeogram worsened bleeding.

He then experienced a cardiac arrest, which caused additional danger because the CPR required put even more pressure on his heart.

“This was a very complicated scenario,” added Dr Bhatia.

Mr Pendle was pronounced dead just before 8pm.

Assistant Coroner Emma Jones concluded that Mr Pendle’s death was ‘accidental’ as a result of ‘necessary treatment and surgery’ but said nothing was done on the surgeon’s part to justify any suggestion of neglect.

She said the cause of death was an ‘acute bleed of the pericardial sack of the heart’.