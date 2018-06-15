Welcome to the fifth of my #lovemaidenhead columns where I will be sharing and showcasing the ‘unsung heroes’ and ‘hidden gems’ of Maidenhead, featuring places to go, things to do and even places to eat and drink.

Dotted around Maidenhead, you’ll find local cafes, businesses and family-friendly destinations that don’t always have a big marketing budget to promote themselves. Because of this, I find that Google doesn’t always have the answers that you need to enjoy and explore your local area. Instead, a genuine local recommendation helps.

Last month I talked about the local bluebell woods, this month I’m highlighting Maidenhead Festival and their fabulous Maidenhead photography competition.

What is it?

Maidenhead festival is a free two-day community event on the July 21-22 which is supported by a fantastic team of community volunteers.

The event transforms Kidwells Park in the centre of town into a vibrant, entertaining and family-friendly destination. There is live music throughout the day, a funfair, a beach area for the kids to build sandcastles, a wide array of food and plenty of stalls to browse and buy from, many of whom are local traders and start-ups.

For the last two years the festival team have also run a competition to encourage residents to share their Maidenhead photographs (with the theme #lovemaidenhead).

It’s free to enter the competition and there is the ‘Maidenhead Fest Photo Comp’ Facebook group where you can see the entries as they are submitted. I’m excited to be the judge for the second year running and have been enjoying the images that are already being submitted.

Why do I love it?

The festival has such a strong community spirit behind it and aims to be as inclusive as possible, with a mix of entertainment to appeal to everyone. Similarly, the photo competition is open to everyone: you can even enter photos that you took on your smartphone.

And if you have budding photographers in your family, they are encouraged to submit images in the under 16 category too. As well as being shared on social media, the competition entries are shared on the big screen at the festival.

Whether the competition encourages you to take your camera out and walk around our town seeing it in a new way, or you just enjoy looking at the images others submit, this is a great way to share the love for Maidenhead.

My verdict?

Fantastic free event for the community to enjoy

Encourages you take pride in Maidenhead

Added bonus of prizes to be won in the photography competition.

You can find out more about the festival and the competition on the festival website or on Facebook, or you might like to check out the hashtag #lovemaidenhead on Instagram for some Maidenhead photo inspiration.

Jodie is a photographer and blogger living in Maidenhead with her husband and two young children. She is passionate about showcasing the best of life in Maidenhead and has created a hashtag on Instagram to encourage others to share their #lovemaidenhead moments and tips too. You can see more of her photography and writing on her lifestyle blog: www.maidenheadmum.co.uk