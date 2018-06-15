Police trying to locate man who jumped from third floor window

11:08AM, Friday 15 June 2018
Police are trying to locate a man who was seen jumping out of a third floor window in Nicholsons Lane this morning.
Officers attended a residence there at about 8.52am and a police helicopter was seen hovering above the town before 10am.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “On arrival a man was seen jumping out of a third floor window and across a roof and onto High Street.
“Officers are continuing to try and locate him.”
No further details have been provided.
