Police trying to locate man who jumped from third floor window

Police are trying to locate a man who was seen jumping out of a third floor window in Nicholsons Lane this morning.

Officers attended a residence there at about 8.52am and a police helicopter was seen hovering above the town before 10am.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “On arrival a man was seen jumping out of a third floor window and across a roof and onto High Street.

“Officers are continuing to try and locate him.”

No further details have been provided.