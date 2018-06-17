Pets Corner: Maisie at CLAWS

Maisie is about eight years old and came to CLAWS in June 2017 when her owner had to go into a home and wasn’t allowed to take her with her.

She was very upset by the upheaval and refused to eat or have anything to do with her carers but the peaceful atmosphere helped her relax. It was a very slow process and now she is quite a character.

She needs a home with no children or other animals and will be homed under the CLAWS People for Pets Scheme whereby CLAWS will contribute to any veterinary fees that may be incurred.

Interested?

Please contact Sue on the CLAWS helpline 01189 341699.