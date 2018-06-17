Shanly Group and Lane4 raring to go for Summer Cracker Challenge

The teams are ready and coming out with fighting talk ahead of the Advertiser’s Summer Cracker Challenge.

The summer and Christmas challenges see teams from businesses across the area face off in a number of sports and games, vying for a trophy and bragging rights.

Next month, teams will face off in games of rounders, five-a-side football, volleyball and touch rugby at the summer fundraiser.Summer

Reigning summer challenge champions Shanly Group and Lane4, who were victorious two years ago, are both raring to go.

Tamra Booth, Shanly Group operations director, said: “Our teams of elite athletes have been training rigorously since their defeat at the Christmas Cracker Challenge to ensure that they come out victorious and continue their winning streak at the Summer Cracker Challenge.

“We have sought the services of a local nutritionist, ex-army personal trainer, yoga instructor and mindfulness coach to ensure that they are prepared physically and mentally for the challenge ahead.

“Be prepared for lean, mean, Cracker Challenge-ready machines.”

Meanwhile, Lane4, which could enter up to three teams, is determined to bounce back after losing out to the Shanly Group last year.

Lane4 finance director Justin Warhurst​ said: “We have a few members who recently took part in the Blenheim Triathlon, so most of us should be fit.

“Personally I am looking forward to rolling back the years on my glorious football career in the five-a-side football.

“It may not be glorious in anyone else’s eyes, but it is in mine.”

The Cracker Challenge will take place at Braywick Park on Thursday, July 5 at 6pm.

The cost to enter is £100 per team, with all the money going towards the Cracker Appeal, which provides Christmas lunches and parties for community groups within the area.

At last year’s event, a total of £1,200 was raised through entry costs and a raffle after the contest.

Entries are open until 5pm on Wednesday, June 20. To enter or find out more contact Louisa Mace on 01628 678219 or louisam@baylismedia.co.uk.