In pictures: Pick your Advertiser Top Pet 2018

Here they are, all the entries in the Advertiser’s search for the area’s Top Pet of 2018.

We’ve had a bumper number of entries this year – and now it’s time to choose your favourite.

We’ve been inundated with readers’ pictures of their dogs and cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats and even a pheasant and a snake.

And some of their heartbreaking and heartwarming stories – of being rescued from neglect and even saved from being put to sleep – prove beyond all doubt that Advertiser readers love their pets.

So now it’s over to you to pick your favourite.

It might be the cutest, the most unusual, or the funniest picture that takes your fancy.

Whatever the reason please take a few minutes to peruse our gallery of perfect pets and vote for your favourite using the form printed in the latest edition of the Maidenhead Advertiser, out today (Thursday).

You can vote as many times as you like, providing you use an original form every time.

The owner of the winning pet will receive a photo shoot for them and their pet with an Advertiser photographer together with a framed 10”x8” photograph from it of their choice.

Voting closes at 9am on Monday, June 25, and the winner will be announced in that week’s Advertiser on Thursday, June 28.