Ceremony held as work on new Desborough Bowling Club site begins

A historic move for a town institution was marked at a ceremony on Monday (June 11).

Desborough Bowling Club will leave its York Road venue, where it has been based for more than a century, for a new development in Green Lane next year.

Work began at the new site in April, and manager and general secretary Roger Wyatt was joined there by the mayor, Cllr Paul Lion, in the ceremony to mark the project’s beginning.

“It is fantastic, they (the contractor) have done a great job there,” Roger, 70, said.

“After three years resolving the planning issue it is really nice to be on site.”

The club was granted permission for the development in March 2016, and it will include a new, purpose-built clubhouse, eight indoor rinks and six outdoor rinks.

The venue can be used to host national and international competitions.

It will also have space for coaches to park whenever competitors are bussed in and the car park will be made up of 107 spaces.

Kingsquarter resident Roger, who has been a member at the club for five years, said: “We have been here 112 years, so we were not massively wanting to move.

“But the car parking here is intolerable.”

Describing it as playing ‘dodgems’, he believes the lack of parking dissuades potential members from joining.

He had previously told the Advertiser the York Road building would need £150,000 of repairs.

That site is the subject of a Shanly Homes application to build one eight-storey building and two seven-storey buildings, making 154 apartments, after demolishing the bowling buildings.

It is due to go to a planning inquiry, which is now set to take place on Tuesday, November 27 at 10am in the Town Hall.

Des McGukin, head of projects at Shanly Group Sorbon Estates, said: “We are very proud to be working with Desborough Bowling Club to develop this international competition standard bowling facility.

“We are hoping to complete the main building, the indoor and external bowling green by next spring, ready for the 2019 bowling season.”

“So far, we are very pleased with progress on site”.