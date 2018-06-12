Maidenhead Fire Station hosts 'have a go' day

Wannabe firemen and women were put to the test as they got to have a go at being a firefighter for the day.

Members of the public got to try a range of different activities that firefighters undertake every day at the Have a Go day at Maidenhead Fire Station on Saturday.

The people that attended got to try ladder climbing, put themselves through all the same fitness tests that firefighters do, and got to assemble a hydraulic pump.

Officer Elliot Brown, of Maidenhead Fire Station, said: “Everyone had a really good time, we got to share our passion with these people.

“One of the best things about being a fireman is just being around the community.

“You feel like a really big part of the community and that you’re part of something bigger.”

The team at Maidenhead Fire Station will be hoping that they can convert some of the 'tryers' into new recruits.