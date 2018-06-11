Norden Farm hosts Fuhaar-Indian Design & Crafts Fair

About 500 people enjoyed the colours on show at a design and crafts fair.

Norden Farm, on Altwood Road, played host to the Fuhaar-Indian Design & Crafts Fair on Saturday.

People came from across the area came to peruse the unique clothes and fashion items on display at the 17 different stalls.

Renuka Tank, who had a stall of her own for her label Earthy Elle, said: “People just feel joyous when they see all the colours.

“No two items here are the same, it's all unique and bespoke.

These are not the labels you find in the high street, everyone here is a small business.

As well as selling indigenous crafts from India, the stalls were also focussed on making environmentally-friendly products.

Renu said that the fabrics she uses contain no plastics, meaning that they take about four months to naturally decompose, compared to normal clothing which takes about 4-5 years.