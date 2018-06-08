New provision for children with learning difficulties to start at Beech Lodge School

New specialist education for children with learning difficulties will be available at a Maidenhead school next year.

Daniela Shanly, one of the founders of Stubbings Lane-based Beech Lodge School, where the provision will be based, believes it will ‘empower’ children with difficulties like dyslexia and dyscalculia.

The initiative has been dubbed ‘Lionheart’ and will take its first cohort of year four and five children in January next year.

“It is a work in progress,” mum Daniela, who lives in Maidenhead, explained.

“We have already got families who are interested and would like to send their children to us.”

She was inspired to set up Lionheart after noting her dyslexic and dyscalculic eight-year-old daughter would not be able to use specialist provision in the area.

Daniela said the nearest places that could offer it are in Surrey or Oxfordshire.

Lionheart will work as a ‘small specialist setting’ within Beech Lodge. Pupils will be taught in small classes of about 10 pupils by specialist teachers and study a tailored curriculum.

It will focus on ensuring children who ‘have problems processing information as quickly as their peers’ do not get left behind and learn at their own pace, Daniela said.

By being based in Beech Lodge, it can tap into the school’s facilities and therapeutic interventions.

Beech Lodge was set up in 2013 specifically to cater for children who would be better suited to education outside of mainstream schools.

For more information about the provision, visit www.beechlodgeschool.co.uk, email info@beechlodgeschool.co.uk or call 01628 879384.