Pets Corner: Misty and Molly at the RSPCA

Misty needed to be rehomed following the death of her owner.

She is a very calm, sweet, friendly lady and appears very much younger than her 13 years as she has been well looked after and much loved.

Because of her age, Misty underwent a series of geriatric tests, she is in very good health but does require a diet which supports renal health.

Please don't overlook this delightful cat, she will make the perfect companion for someone.

Misty has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and given flea and worm treatments.

Beautiful Molly, a 15-month-old German Shepherd/ Labrador cross needed rehoming due to a change of circumstances for her owners.

She previously lived with another dog and a cat but is quite nervous so would suit older children or an adult only house

Due to her nervous nature, Molly will bark at strangers but she has not shown any real aggression. She is calm once she gets to know you. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She just needs loving, patient new owners to give her the time and understanding she needs to be happy.

For further information on these or any animals in the care of East Berks RSPCA, please call 07852 481079 or visit the website www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk and complete an enquiry form.