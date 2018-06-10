Theresa May helps celebrate contribution of Citizens Advice volunteers

The Prime Minister was in attendance as the valuable contribution of volunteers from Citizens Advice Maidenhead and Windsor was celebrated last week.

It is estimated the CA volunteers have spent a total of 18,000 hours of their time helping others and have racked up three hundred years of service between them.

Theresa May was among those marking the volunteers’ achievements at a tea party at the CA offices in Marlow Road on Friday.

She said: “If you think what that must add up to nationally that is a tremendous support up and down the country.”

Royal Borough Mayor Cllr Paul Lion (Con, Boyn Hill) was also there. He said: “It’s a hard world out there and some people are vulnerable and they need help and well done to everyone.”

The event saw two of the CA volunteers receive certificates for their committed efforts in helping people through benefit tribunals.

Bob Kitching, 89, and Joan Griffith, 79, both joined CA after retirement. Bob has been helping for 30 years.

He said: “It’s very nice to work in the voluntary sector, everyone is very nice, their only ambition is to help others.”

Joan has been with CA for 13 years. She added: “We get very good results. I find it very rewarding and it keeps my brain active.”