In pictures:Youngsters takes part in pond dipping sessions

An outdoor learning experience was enjoyed by children who visited Braywick Nature Centre during half term.

Nets in hand, the youngsters at the centre in Hibbert Road explored what lurked beneath in the Summer Pond Dip sessions on Wednesday, May 30.

Dipping their nets into the wildlife pond, the children were hunting for amphibians, such as sticklebacks and water scorpions.

Jason Mills, countryside ranger at the centre, said: “It’s about getting children outdoors and inspired by nature.

“We’re very lucky that we’ve got this amazing facility that is Braywick Nature Centre that is staffed by rangers with the expertise to teach children about the natural world.”

The pond dipping sessions cost £6 and were aimed at children aged four to six.

There was also a Forest Fun day on Thursday, May 31, which gave children and parents the opportunity to play in the woods, build dens and toast marshmallows over a campfire.

Children on Friday’s Mini-beast Safari went on the hunt for beetles, bugs and butterflies in a wildflower meadow.

For more information about the centre visit www.facebook.com/BraywickNatureCentre