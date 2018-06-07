Plans to redevelop site of distinctive Oldfield Road building recommended for refusal

A proposed development of 37 new apartments in Oldfield Road has been recommended for refusal by council officers.

Exclusive House, near the roundabout with Bath Road, would be demolished to make way for the development.

Maidenhead-based JSA Planning’s design and access statement says: “It is concluded that the application site is an allocated housing site within the submission version of the new Local Plan (June 2017) and is suitable, available and appropriate for residential use.”

However, some residents have complained that the plans constitute overdevelopment, have insufficient parking and could have an adverse impact on road safety.

The application will be considered by the Borough-wide Development Management Panel on Wednesday, June 13 at 7pm in the Town Hall.