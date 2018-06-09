Adventurer shares his experience of vision loss with Macular Society

A special guest speaker shared his experience of vision loss at the monthly Macular Society meeting on Friday.

Guest speaker Tom McInulty, who is regional manager for fifty Macular Society support groups, spoke to attendees at High Street Methodist Church.

Accompanied by his current guide dog, Toby, and his retired guide dog, Brunel, the 65-year-old regaled the group with his fundraising adventures.

Climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge, running the London Marathon twice and abseiling off Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth are but a few of his achievements.

Tom also described the ‘personal shopping’ experience he gets when he buys clothes.

He said: “I’m better dressed now that I ever was before, I get a second opinion.”

The meeting also had a serious message. Tom said: “Nobody with a macular condition should do it alone.”

He added: “The more you embrace the sight loss the easier it is to get out and about.”

The charity group aims to raise awareness about vision loss and will have an information and publicity stand in the Nicholsons Centre on Friday, June 29 as part of national Macular Awareness week.