Community cafe alcohol licence application draws concern from residents

Opposition to an alcohol-selling licensing application has been mounted by nearby residents who fear it could lead to anti-social behaviour.

But the director of London-based company Drink Superstore, which has applied for the licence on behalf of Saints Café in St Mark’s Road, has moved to calm their concerns.

The application seeks permission to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises between 10am – 10pm every day of the week.

Saints Café is a community-run outlet dedicated to selling locally-supplied food and drink and has enjoyed good reviews on social media.

One resident nearby wrote to the council to oppose the application by citing public safety and nuisance concerns.

She wrote that ‘it is common sense that alcohol consumption invites people to behave differently’ and allowing drinks to be consumed at the shop ‘will impact and interrupt our quiet residential area and cause years of unhappiness’.

She added that it would ‘expose children to … unattended alcoholic drinks being left on the tables, drunk people, poor choice of adult language’.

Another resident wrote: “Selling alcohol for consumption on site will significantly increase the risk of anti-social behaviour in what is, on the whole, a residential area.”

Drink Superstore describes the outlet as a ‘specialist retailer selling locally sourced craft ales, wine and ciders’.

Gurch Singh, 39, the director of alcohol vendor Drink Superstore, was brought in by the café to help with the licensing application.

The Pinkneys Green resident said the on-site consumption would include wine-tasting and the alcohol element would be a ‘very very small’ part of the café’s operation.

“We are not looking at turning this into a 24/7 night club or anything like that,” he said.

“This is a purely community-run project.”

The complaining residents represented only a ‘minority’ of the area’s community, he added.

The application is due to be considered by councillors today (Thursday) at 10am in the Maidenhead Town Hall.