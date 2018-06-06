Spitfire exhibition to open at Maidenhead Heritage Centre

An exhibition has opened up on the world’s most iconic aircraft – the Spitfire.

Maidenhead Heritage Centre’s free exhibition opens tomorrow (Thursday) and will display an array of Spitfire models and memorabilia until Saturday, September 15 – Battle of Britain Day.

The exhibition tells the story of the aircraft, which has a close association with the area through the Air Transport Auxiliary, the civilian ferrying organisation that was based at the airfield in White Waltham.

The town even collected money to buy a Spitfire for the RAF, but it was shot down after a few operational deployments.

On display are Spitfire models, an RAF Spitfire pilot’s jacket, flying helmet and other equipment, and other items all relating to the Spitfire or to Air Transport Auxiliary.

Visitors can also discover what it was like to drive the iconic aircraft in the Spitfire simulator.

Richard Poad, of Maidenhead Heritage Centre, said: “It’s one of the great icons of the 20th Century, and of all of World War Two.

“What better time to celebrate Spitfire than on its 80th anniversary?”