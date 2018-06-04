Cyclists invited to get on their bikes for first Maidenhead Bikeathon

Cyclists of all ages and abilities are being invited to take part in a new event in the town’s calendar organised by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead.

The first Maidenhead Bikeathon, set to take place on Sunday, July 8, offers both a fun cycling experience for all the family and the opportunity for participants to raise money for charity.

The event starts and finishes at Maidenhead Office Park in Westacott Way, Littlewick Green, and the the 15-mile circular route follows quiet country roads.

Cyclists will set off from the office part between 9am-10am and take a route which briefly joins National Cycle Route 4, then heads to White Waltham, Waltham St Lawrence, Shurlock row and back to the office park via Littlefield Green.

The route will be well sign- posted and marshalled and at the half-way mark will be a feed station where cyclists can take a rest and enjoy free refreshments.

Organiser Rotarian Sean Egan said: “We’ve deliberately chosen a route which uses the quiet country roads of our local villages. The route is also relatively flat so we hope it will appeal to cyclists of all ages, families and amateur cyclists.

“It is not a race, cyclists can enjoy the ride at their own pace and enjoy our beautiful countryside. All finishers will receive a commemorative medal to reflect their achievement.”

He added: “We’re delighted to be able to use Maidenhead Office Park where there is plenty of parking for those travelling to the start by car.”

The Bikeathon is free for children up to age 11, costs £10 for 12-17-year-olds and £15 for anyone else.

Cyclists are welcome to raise sponsorship for their own charitable causes. As an added incentive, Rotary will award £500 to the chosen charity of the largest group of cyclists taking part.

Sean added: “We are delighted the Shanly Foundation has agreed to be our main sponsor. We’re also grateful to the support given by Halfords, Maidenhead Cycle Hub, Printique, Greenfisher Ltd and Costa Coffee in the organising of the event.”

For more information on about the Bikeathon and to register see www.Maidenheadbikeathon.org