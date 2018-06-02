Boyn Grove day centre runs Royal Wedding themed week

Visitors to a day centre for dementia sufferers experienced an alternative Royal Wedding last week.

Staff at the Boyn Grove Dementia Day Centre in Courthouse Road danced with visitors to hits of yesteryear sung by entertainer Jimmy Kent.

They also dressed up in Royal-themed costumes for a day.

Assistant manager Belinda Dixon said: “I tried very hard to copy every-thing the Queen was wearing.”

The old songs went down a treat with visitors, she said.

“They were just transported back. They loved it, it went down really well.”

The occasion was part of a week-long celebration at the centre on a Royal theme, which included wedding dresses, games and quizzes.

Belinda added: “What we do here is slow down the process of dementia.

“We help make the journey of dementia a positive one.”

To find out more about the service at the centre, which is run by Optalis on behalf on the Royal Borough, email boyngrove.dementiaservice@rbwm.gov.uk