Pets Corner: Bobby and Tyson at TVAW

Born in April 2017 Bobby and Tyson are a friendly pair of young boys.

Bobby is tabby and Tyson is black. They are both playful and enjoy their food very much. Although they have lived with children, other cats and a dog they are now appreciating a quieter life with a family.

Please call 0118 972 2082 if you are interested in giving Bobby and Tyson a home. Or visit TVAW’s website – www.tvaw.org.uk to see other cats needing homes.