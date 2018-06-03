Netball and chess success for Claires Court

Chess and netball teams at Claires Court have ranked among the best in the country after a series of close fought competition finals.

On Saturday, May 12, the Claires Court under 13 netball team travelled to Queen Ethelburga’s School in York to compete in the ISA Netball National Finals.

After finishing runners up in their group and qualifying for the semi-finals they were beaten by Ballad School.

The netball team ended up with a bronze medal after beating St James’ School to third place.

On the same day Claires Court Junior Boys travelled to Bristol Grammar School to compete in the English Primary Schools’ Chess Association semi-final.

The under nine team finished in second place out of 42 teams, earning their place in the national final and making the school one of the top eight chess schools in the country.

Richard Hogg, Claires Court Junior Boys teacher, said: “Many congratulations to the boys for making the final eight for the first time, we are very proud of you all.

“Many of our Junior Boys are already county players for their age group and are doing exceptionally well.

“We very much look forward to the final in July in Birmingham.”