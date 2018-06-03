Relationship counselling charity looking for volunteer trustees

Relationship counselling charity Relate is appealing for trustees to join its Mid Thames and Buckinghamshire (MTB) branch.

The charity is looking for potential trustee members who have experience in fields such as HR, finance or legal services and the availability to attend four meetings a year.

The charity aims to break down barriers that inhibit people from accessing counselling and provides professional relationship counselling to local people regardless of their ability to pay.

Relate MTB serves East Berks and Buckinghamshire (excluding Milton Keynes) and delivered counselling to 1,928 people between 2017 and 2018.

As well as making a difference to a ‘well-run and resilient local charity’, becoming a trustee also gives people the opportunity to develop their professional profile and gain community connections.

For an informal chat call Fiona Greenfield, Relate MTB centre director, on 01628 633 726 during office hours or email Fiona. greenfield@relatemtb.co.uk