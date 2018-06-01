18th Maidenhead Scout Group celebrates 75th birthday

A group of about 80 people attended a family camp at Burnham Beeches to celebrate the 75th anniversary of 18th Maidenhead Scout Group.

Past leaders and scouts travelled from all over the country to the Dorneywood Scout Camp site for the special event from Friday to Monday.

Even more people gathered to sit around the campfire on Sunday, taking the number to almost 100.

Sean Croft, camp leader, said: “Fun was had by every single person, smiles and laughs all through camp.”

The weekend saw the group complete activities in teams, with the aim being to earn points.

Activities included trying to burn a string using only the sparks from a flint striker, cooking jam twists, a Lego building memory game and orienteering.

“The camp fire was awesome” Sean added. “Not just the usual camp fire songs, but to have our special guests for the fire stand up and tell stories of when they were scouts and leaders was a proud moment for all in the fact that we are still there and flourishing.”

Sean thanked members of the 18th team who made the camp possible, as well as the parents who offered help.

To find out more about the 18th Maidenhead Scout Group, based within the grounds of Desborough College, email sean.croft@btinternet.com.