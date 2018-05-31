Santana tribute act up for national award

A tribute act made up of musicians from the Maidenhead and Marlow area has been nominated for the National Tribute Music Awards 2018.

Oye Santana is a tribute to the Grammy award-winning Latin rock band Santana, which emerged in the 1960s and produced hits such as Black Magic Woman and Maria Maria.

After returning from a week’s tour of the West Country, the seven members of the tribute act were greeted by the news that their talent has been formally recognised with a Best Band 2018 nomination.

Gez Kahan plays keyboard as well as performing vocals and percussion for the group and lives in Marlow. He said: “We were delighted. We’re surprised because we didn’t know anything about it.”

The group’s members have always been Santana fans.

Milan ‘Carlos’ Webb, who plays electric and acoustic guitars as well as performing vocals, said: “The first thing that really appealed to me about Carlos Santana was his tone. As soon as I heard Samba Pa Ti I knew one day I’d love to be able to play like that.”

Milan and Gez have known each other for years and been in many bands together before forming Oye Santana in 2012 with Hector Gomez, the lead singer who originally hails from Madrid.

Describing their performances, Milan said: “It’s hits all the way, and it’s all about turning every performance into fiesta time.”

Oye Santana will be launching their second CD when they play in Maidenhead on Thursday, June 7 at Pitchers in King Street.

Milan said: “Playing to our local fans – it was always going to be extra special, even without the added honour of this.”

Tickets in advance can be bought online for £10 at www.fatsoma.com/pitchers/m2uwckda/oye-santana or on the door.

To find out more about the band go to http://www.oyesantana.com

Award winners will be announced on Wednesday, July 4 at the Leicester Athena.