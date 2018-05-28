Pharmacist receives top Rotary honour

A close friend of one of the town’s Rotary clubs has been awarded the highest honour the organisation can bestow.

On Monday Dr Parvin Singh Jandu was presented with a Paul Harris Fellowship for his work in setting up and running a temporary dental clinic in Makindu, Kenya.

The Rotary Club of Maidenhead has long supported the project through president Gurdip Singh Bahra, who has personal links to the Makindu area.

Mr Bahra, a pharmacist who runs the chemist in Ross Road, has been out to help at the clinic several times and raises funds for it.

Dr Jandu, who lives in Kenya, was visiting the UK so the club took the opportunity to present him with the award, named after the founder of Rotary and presented to people who embody its motto of ‘service above self’.

The project was set up by Dr Jandu in 2009 to provide free dental services for the poor and disadvantaged around Makindu, a small town about 100 miles from Nairobi, and has had life-changing consequences for many.

It has now resulted in the establishment of a permanent clinic at the Makindu Hospital held every two weeks.

Mr Bahra said: “One of the most pleasant duties as president is to recognise someone in the club or wider community who has given outstanding ‘service above self’.”