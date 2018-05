Prime Minister Theresa May might have missed out on an invitation to the wedding but she didn’t miss out on the celebrations as she joined a garden party in Boulters Lane, Maidenhead. The event was des-cribed as a ‘small, lively affair’ in the sunshine with a ‘gorgeous spread of food’.

Paddling pools and party games were among the attractions as the residents of Alexandra Road, Maidenhead, celebrated the big day. No one went thirsty for the party thanks to two refreshment stops on the road – Meghan’s Mocktails and Harry’s Bar.

At Claires Court school, reception girls held their own ceremony, with traditions like giving away the bride, exchanging rings, throwing confetti and cutting the cake.

Meanwhile, the boys from reception, years one and two made scones and held a tea party.

The pupils at Cox Green School gathered on Friday to wish the Royal couple the very best for the wedding celebrations.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond attended a tea party at McCarthy and Stone’s Swift House retirement development in St Luke’s Road, Maidenhead. Residents and staff were also there, joined by retirees, their friends and families to enjoy the fun, with music from The Haywood Sisters.

St Mary’s Church in Twyford was packed to near capacity as villagers flocked in to watch the wedding followed by the FA Cup Final live on a giant screen.

Customers at Hare Hatch Sheeplands were able to celebrate with a wedding cake, Prosecco and other refreshments.