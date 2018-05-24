New Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead takes up role

An Olympic hero was present to witness the unveiling of the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead on Tuesday.

Cllr Paul Lion (Con, Boyn Hill) is the Royal Borough’s new first citizen, and Cllr Colin Rayner (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) is the deputy mayor.

Sir Steve Redgrave, an old friend of Cllr Lion through rowing, was in the audience at the Desborough Suite in Maidenhead Town Hall.

Speaking after the ceremony, the five-time Olympic gold medal winning rower said: “He’s such an easy going guy, he is so friendly and so generous.

“His forte will be meeting people and seeing all the projects around Windsor and Maidenhead. He is an extremely good speaker.”

Sir Steve added: “The one race he always mentions is Reading Regatta. He beat me in the final and it’s the only time we’ve ever raced.

“He has a 100 per cent record against me.”

Cllr Lion was born in Grenfell Road, Maidenhead, in 1960, and went to school at Furze Platt Junior School.

A Maidonian through and through, he is also a passionate rower and in 1978 he was the single skulls National Champion of Great Britain.

He met his wife, now Mayoress Laura Lion, in the weights room at Maidenhead Leisure Centre when they were both 16, and they rowed together before Cllr Lion took over as president of Maidenhead Rowing Club in 2013.

At the ceremony on Tuesday night, borough councillors were present in their ceremonial purple robes and white ties.

Outgoing mayor Cllr John Lenton handed over the role after former deputy mayor Eileen Quick proposed and fellow Boyn Hill councillor Stuart Carroll seconded the motion that Cllr Lion be elected as mayor.

After the ceremony, Cllr Lion said: “I was coming to the end of my political career and I wanted to go quietly but my wife said I should run for mayor.

“I’m really looking forward to talking to local volunteer organisations and serving the borough to the best of my ability.”

The Royal British Legion and Royal National Lifeboat Institution are Cllr Lion’s two chosen charities.

Cllr Colin Rayner will be deputy mayor for the second time. He was mayor in 2012/13 and deputy mayor in 2011/12.

He said he was ‘proud and honoured’ to hold the position of deputy mayor.