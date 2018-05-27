SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 27
24 °C
Mon, 28
23 °C
Tue, 29
22 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Zumba class raises cash for Maggie-Mae Morgan fund

    A glow-in-the-dark zumba class raised £1,421 in memory of Holyport toddler Maggie-Mae Morgan, who died after a battle with leukaemia in March.

    The event took place on Friday at Furze Platt Senior School and was organised by Julie Everard and Niki Kitt.

    Niki is a zumba instructor and led the event along with fellow instructors Rachel Kitt-Martinez, Kate William-son and Lucile Eade-Brachet

    Proceeds of the class, which cost £10 a ticket, went towards a fund set up by Maggie-Mae’s parent, David and Leah Morgan, to send two Great Ormond Street Hospital patients with neuroblastoma to America for treatment.

    A number of companies gifted prizes for a raffle on the day, including Cliveden, Absolute Karting, Square Roots, David Lloyd, Bird Hills Golf Club and Ascot Racecourse.

    Julie said: “The energy in the hall was electric — lots of singing, dancing and whooping.”

    To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-maggiemae-morgan 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved