Zumba class raises cash for Maggie-Mae Morgan fund

A glow-in-the-dark zumba class raised £1,421 in memory of Holyport toddler Maggie-Mae Morgan, who died after a battle with leukaemia in March.

The event took place on Friday at Furze Platt Senior School and was organised by Julie Everard and Niki Kitt.

Niki is a zumba instructor and led the event along with fellow instructors Rachel Kitt-Martinez, Kate William-son and Lucile Eade-Brachet

Proceeds of the class, which cost £10 a ticket, went towards a fund set up by Maggie-Mae’s parent, David and Leah Morgan, to send two Great Ormond Street Hospital patients with neuroblastoma to America for treatment.

A number of companies gifted prizes for a raffle on the day, including Cliveden, Absolute Karting, Square Roots, David Lloyd, Bird Hills Golf Club and Ascot Racecourse.

Julie said: “The energy in the hall was electric — lots of singing, dancing and whooping.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-maggiemae-morgan