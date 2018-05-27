Cyclist to ride from Land's End to John O'Groats for Big Issue Foundation

A cyclist is set to complete a 1,000-mile ride in memory of his late stepfather.

Mike Durham, from Pinkneys Green, will ride for 12 consecutive days as he completes the journey from Land’s End, Cornwall, to John O’Groats, the most northern point of the Scottish mainland.

He is dedicating the journey, which he starts on Tuesday, June 12, to his late stepfather John and is raising money for the Big Issue Foundation.

He said: “This will be a massive test of my endurance, but I’ve been squeezing in training rides and gym sessions in whenever I can for the last few weeks so hopefully I’ll be ready.

“John would love that I am doing this ride, he was a keen long-distance cyclist himself and supported many good causes during his life.

“As a regular buyer, I love The Big Issue magazine’s motto of ‘a hand up not a handout’ and know that the opportunity to earn money each week from selling the magazine is a massive first step in ending poverty for each and every vendor.”

The colossal cycle ride will also include 48,000ft of climbing, which is the equivalent height of Mount Everest and Mount Kilimanjaro combined, so the 53-year-old is set for an extreme test of his endurance.

Mike is also set to fund all of the costs himself so that he can maximise the donations he makes to the foundation.

The Big Issue Foundation supports more than 2,000 magazine vendors a year, helping them escape poverty by finding them accommodation, helping them to overcome health and addiction issues, and develop money management and employability skills.

The Big Issue Foundation’s CEO Stephen Robertson said: “Mike’s epic journey is a wonderful endeavour to say the very least.

“I am so grateful to him for this big undertaking and wish him every success (and a comfy saddle!) along the way.”

Donations to Mike’s campaign can be made using the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mike-durham