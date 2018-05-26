Patron Sir Michael Parkinson visits Alexander Devine Children's Hospice

Staff and volunteers at the hospice were delighted to receive a visit from long-standing supporter and founder patron, Sir Michael Parkinson, and his wife, Mary Parkinson, at their new state-of-the-art children’s hospice in Snowball Hill on Monday.

Their visit marked the first day of Children’s Hospice Week, which runs from May 21 to 27.

Fiona Devine said: “We were so pleased to be able to show them the amazing day facilities that we will be providing for children and families across Berkshire and the surrounding areas in the coming weeks to complement our existing community services.

“It was even better to have them as our guests during Children’s Hospice Week and very apt that this year’s campaign is about ‘making moments that matter’ – that’s exactly what they did today.”