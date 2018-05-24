Mum-of-two sets up mental health wellbeing coffee morning

A mum-of-two who suffers from anxiety and depression is doing her bit to reduce the stigma around mental health and support those who face similar struggles.

On Friday Lizzie Parsons, who lives in Waltham St Lawrence, hosted The Port coffee morning for mental wellbeing at St Joseph’s Church in Cookham Road for the first time.

Lizzie, who is mum to Leo, three, and Thomas, two, said: “Mental health issues can affect anyone at any time. It does not mean you are ‘crazy’.”

Speaking about her own experience of getting support, the 35-year-old said: “I was so frustrated that there was nowhere to go to where there was no pressure attached.”

There is no expectation to be social at the coffee morning. People can just come along to read the day’s newspapers and magazines or do a crossword.

There will also be toys available for children as well as tea, coffee and biscuits.

Describing The Port, Lizzie said: “I didn’t want something like therapy I just wanted a no pressure place where people can come and just be and if people don’t have any money they can come and talk or not talk.”

For anyone struggling with their mental health, Lizzie hopes that the coffee mornings will serve as ‘a port in the storm’.

As a successful fashion stylist, Lizzie enjoys giving people confidence by tailoring their wardrobes and she hopes to do something similar in the coffee mornings.

“Depression can rob you of your confidence so it’s important to have somewhere like this to come to make you realise you’re not alone,” she said.

“It gives them a reason to get out of bed in the morning and it might give them the confidence to try something else in the day.”

The next coffee morning will be held on Friday, June 8 from 9.30 -11.30am at St Joseph’s Church.

Find out more at https://m.facebook.com/groups/359403434546861