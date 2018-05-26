Former Belmont councillor Roy Close passes away

Roy Close, a former Belmont councillor, has passed away at the age of 90.

Born in Eastbourne, East Sussex, Mr Close became a quantity surveyor following national service and moved to Slough to work in the Fifties.

He went on to run Maidenhead-based Close Morton with business partner Ron Morton.

The business was successful and Mr Close became a Fellow of The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and a Member of the Institute of Directors.

He enjoyed an active social life as part of Maidenhead Round Table, which he joined in 1957 and soon became chairman and later area delegate.

In 1958, he met his wife-to be Barbara and they married in May the following year.

His last role at the Round Table was that of international convenor, which saw the couple visit countries around the world.

Mr and Mrs Close had three children – Sarah, born in 1960, Simon in 1962 and Abigail in 1966.

Increasingly active in the Maidenhead community, Mr Close became a Conservative councillor for Belmont in the late Sixties and early Seventies.

He was involved with Maidenhead United and also led a bid to save the school his daughters attended – The Convent of the Nativity, in College Avenue – which was due to close.

Mr Close suggested the parents save it and under his watch it became Maidenhead College. It still stands today as part of Claires Court Schools.

A fervent Fulham FC supporter and season ticket holder, Mr Close even turned his hand to rugby, buying Fulham Rugby League Club and becoming its managing director.

Daughter Sarah Shea said: “My dad was a protector and provider who understood the importance of an education and hard work, who was proud of his grammar school education and a self- made man who was both careful with his money and generous with others.”

She added he ‘tried to teach us all the value of money and hard work’.

Mr Close enjoyed his retirement, going to watch Fulham FC play, drinking Champagne and pottering in the garden.

He passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 29.