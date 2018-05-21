In pictures: Maidenhead Duck Derby

More than 3,000 rubber ducks were released into the River Thames at the Maidenhead Duck Derby on Sunday.

About 2,500 people came to Ray Mill Island to enjoy the summer sun and family-friendly antics.

The Mayor, Cllr John Lenton, fired the starting pistol as the main event, all organised by the Lions Club of Maidenhead, got underway.

Lions president Peter Skinner said: “The atmosphere was brilliant, everyone was enjoying themselves, there was entertainment for the children and it was a lovely afternoon.

“It’s become such a loved event, they come along and the early people who came 25 years ago are now bringing their children along, its a special family event.”

There were a number of different stalls at the event, which started at 1pm.

Different organisations from the area provided entertainment, games and sold their products to raise money for good causes.

For the Duck Derby itself, visitors were able to purchase a number that was assigned to each duck.

The first, second and third ducks to cross the finish line won prizes of £250, £100 and £50.

After all the ducks had finished the race, the Maidenhead Sea Cadets collected them all and put them into storage ready for next year.