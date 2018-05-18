Advertiser reporter to take on 10k for homeless charity

An energetic Advertiser reporter will work up a sweat this weekend by running 10km for a homeless charity.

On Sunday, May 20, Slough reporter James Hockaday will whiz through Reading’s Green Park in aid of Launchpad Reading, a charity supporting people with a history of homelessness.

The high-speed hack from Reading said: “I always knew that homelessness was a big problem in the town, but since my girlfriend started working in the homelessness sector, I’ve realised just how complex the issue is.

“It’s intertwined with numerous problems including drug and alcohol dependency, mental health issues, domestic violence, a pressured housing market and funding cuts.

“Changes to the benefits system including Universal Credit is already seeing people in Reading fall into arrears.

The 25-year-old says he is feeling prepared for his debut sponsored run.

The jogging journalist added: “Training’s been going well and it’s really made me get a taste for the endorphin buzz running gives you.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-hockaday to donate.