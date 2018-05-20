Maidenhead Sailing Club hosts open day

Hundreds of people flocked to Summerleaze Lake when Maidenhead Sailing Club (MSC) held its annual open day.

About 200 visitors got a taste of the Olympic sport, accompanied by MSC’s experienced sailors.

As many as 30 boats were out on the water during the day on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7.

Younger visitors were not left out, with a children’s cake-decorating competition and a display of sailing by the club’s youth and junior sections.

Members sail all year round, weather permitting, and boats are available to hire.

The club, which offers Royal Yachting Association training, will hold a picnic, with facilities available to the public, on Saturday, May 26.

Visit www.maidenheadsc. org.uk for details.