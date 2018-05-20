SITE INDEX

    Pets Corner: Penny, Pru, Paddy and Yogi at CLAWS

    As well as finding loving homes for cats and kittens, CLAWS also provides life-long care for cats that cannot be rehomed.

    Penny, Pru, Paddy and Yogi, a tight-knit family group (affectionately known as the Hooligans because they were so naughty), came to us in the spring of 2015. They were about four months old, had never been handled and were terrified of people.

    Their rehabilitation has been a challenge and they will never adapt to a normal home. They will stay with CLAWS.To make a donation for their care ring Sue on 01189 341699.

