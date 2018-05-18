Norden Farm hosts Maidenhead Drama Festival

A week of high drama saw a procession of high quality one-act plays performed at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts.

The venue played host to Maidenhead Drama Festival from Wednesday to Saturday, and on Sunday the Eastern Area final of the competition.

The drama festival saw two or three one-act plays performed each night, critiqued by Jan Palmer Sayer, an experienced adjudicator from the world of theatre.

Saturday evening saw the final plays followed by the results and presentation of awards by the Mayor, Cllr John Lenton and Advertiser editor Martin Trepte, representing the Baylis Trust which supports the festival.

The winning play was Cider with Rosie, performed by the Woking College Theatre Company while Maidenhead Drama Guild won the Advertiser Trophy for the best single sex play.

Cider with Rosie also took first place in the Eastern Area final on Sunday and goes on to the national final next month.

Festival chairman Carol Hennessy said: “Maidenhead Drama Festival went very well this year, with a high standard of entry, especially from the youth groups.

“We had 45 young people on stage over the four nights, and it is so good to see that the future of amateur theatre looks bright.

“It was a pleasure to also host the Eastern Area Final on the Sunday, and I’m looking forward to the English Final in Stoke in June, where I will have the opportunity to see the delightful Cider with Rosie once more.”