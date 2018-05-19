Prime Minister gives exam advice on St Luke's school visit

Theresa May gave words of advice to pupils taking their SATs exams on a visit to a primary school.

The Prime Minister visited St Luke’s Church of England School on Friday, May 4, and told the year six students to get lots of sleep, concentrate, and do their best.

She told the Key Stage Two students that her favourite subject at school was maths, but that she was also an avid reader in her childhood.

Mrs May visited the Maidenhead school for its Inspirational People project, and she spoke about her role as the Prime Minister as well as the work she does in the community as MP for Maidenhead.

Her advice for any students looking to get into politics was ‘watch the news and learn what politics is about’.

She also revealed that she wanted to be remembered for introducing the Modern Slavery Act in 2015, which was designed to tackle slavery and people trafficking in the United Kingdom.