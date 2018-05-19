Prince Philip Trust Fund: Borough's 'best-kept secret' launches new website

The ‘best-kept secret’ in the borough is set to make a difference to even more residents’ lives after it launched its new website.

The Prince Philip Trust Fund, which has been supporting people and projects in the area for more than 40 years, will up its visibility and impact in Windsor and Maidenhead through its new website: theprincephiliptrustfund.org

The trust has handed out about £2million to projects supporting the homeless, children, and adults in social care since it was founded in 1977.

Ross Wilson, treasurer and trustee for the charity, said: “While The Prince Philip Trust Fund has dispensed almost £2m in grants to over 1,600 projects and causes across the Royal Borough, it still remains one of the best-kept secrets in our community.

“We hope that through the new website and its online application process, we’ll be able to support even more great, local causes.”

The trust’s new website design encourages more people and projects from across the Royal Borough to apply for grants.

The website makes it clear what kind of projects and causes the trust will donate grant money to and takes users through the application process in a simple way.

The Windsor-based charity donates to causes across the borough, like Thames Hospice, which received a £5,000 grant which went towards the funding of a mobile lifting chair, as well as bereavement materials to help support those who have lost loved ones.

Debbie Raven, CEO of Thames Hospice, said: “How we cope with grief is determined by how our loved ones spend their last days and in that respect the hospice continues to play a very real part in this and is a major comfort to those who need care and compassion at what are incredibly difficult times for families and loved ones.”