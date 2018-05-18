Campaigner 'stunned' by Braywick Road speeding figures

Vehicles caught travelling nearly 40mph over the speed limit on Braywick Road have left campaigners ‘stunned’.

Residents near the road are campaigning for a pedestrian crossing because they don’t feel safe crossing the four-lane 40mph road.

In 2014, 900 vehicles were caught breaking the speed limit by speed cameras there. In 2015, 702 were caught and in 2016, 390 were flashed by the camera.

No speed camera was set off more in Maidenhead in that period, and the number of fines also make it likely the camera was the borough’s most lucrative.

An FOI request by the Advertiser also revealed that the fastest vehicle caught travelling down the road in that period was going at 78mph, in 2015.

John Hudson, chairman of the Rushington Area Residents Association, which is campaigning for a crossing, said: “I am stunned.

“We cross over that road quite frequently, and you really take your life into your own hands.”

Residents from the Braywick area have been campaigning for a pedestrian crossing outside the playground entrance to Braywick Park.

Parents, afraid to let their children cross the road, opt to drive their children to the park, which is less than a 50-metre walk for many.

Cllr Geoff Hill (Ind Con, Oldfield) and Cllr Asghar Majeed (Ind Con, Oldfield) will be canvassing this weekend, bringing a petition door to door in support of a crossing.

So far an online petition has gathered about 170 signatures, and there are also paper copies held in a number of locations and businesses in the Braywick area.

The Royal Borough was unavailable for comment at the time of going to press.

To view the online petition visit: petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/BraywickCrossing/