SportsAble golf day raises £13,000

A charity golf day raised thousands of pounds for disability charity SportsAble last week.

A total of 92 golfers, divided into 23 teams took part at the Maidenhead Golf Club event before taking part in fundraising activities afterwards on Thursday, May 10.

Activities such as an auction and a sports quiz all helped with the effort, which produced £13,000 for the Braywick Road charity.

Its president, John Jenkins, said: “We have our annual charity golf day.

“It is our largest fundraiser of the year. So it is all about raising money and having fun in the sun. All of those objectives were achieved.”

Guests bid for a variety of prizes donated to SportsAble, and enjoyed the bar and a meal after completing their golf round.