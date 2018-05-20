SITE INDEX

    • Tuesday Singers gets life-saving tips from First Responder

    Choir members have been learning life-saving first aid tips thanks to a member of Maidenhead First Responders (MFR).

    Janet Martin, secretary of Tuesday Singers, met Cheryl Mathews when she was promoting the first responders in the town centre. She said: “I thought they could probably help us to provide first aid at our concerts and the conversation went from there.”

    Now Cheryl, an accountant for three days a week and a volunteer first responder for another two, gives regular training to the singers after their rehearsals.

    Cheryl said: “Janet was just such a nice lady and I thought it might save the time of the ambulance service.”

    Only recently, choir members had the confidence to put Cheryl’s training into practice when a member fainted during rehearsals.

    The choir donated the proceeds of a concert held last month to the MFR.

    Janet said: “We decided that they were a tremendous cause to raise money for.”

    Visit tuesday-singers.org.uk or call 01494 443464 for information on how to join the Tuesday Singers.

