Former police officer left baffled by ambulance-mimicking bird

A bird mimicking the sound of an ambulance almost perfectly has been waking up one Maidenhead resident for the past two months.

Chris Lofty, of Walker Road, initially believed he was being woken up every day at 4am by the emergency services.

He eventually realised that it was in fact a bird, mimicking the sound of the sirens.

Chris said: “I thought it was ambulance alarms at first, which I was surprised about. I used to be a police officer and so I knew they don’t use their alarms at that time of day.

“Then I realised it was a bird.”

Although Chris has never seen the bird, he said it makes the noises most mornings between 4am and 5am.

He said: “The annoying thing is that no one else in the street has heard it, either that or they just think it’s an ambulance.

“I don’t sleep very well anyway and I have to sleep with the window open too which doesn’t help.”

An RSPB spokeswoman confirmed that it was probably a blackbird or a starling.

She said: “Blackbirds are the mimics of the bird world.

“They often do car alarms and we once had a report of them mimicking the tune for Barbie Girl, but that was never confirmed.”

